The Need to Abolish the Police Board

“The current situation is unacceptable. The citizens of Winnipeg will not stand idly by while our city is overrun with criminals. We are going to do whatever it takes to restore peace and order. So, let me tell you how we are going to start…”

These are the words that Winnipeggers are seeking to hear from our leadership.

As I write this, police in Winnipeg are investigating the city’s 40th murder of 2019. Criminal activity of all sorts has exploded- property crimes are up 74% in a single year; we are averaging 20 liquor store robberies a day; a woman in one of the neighbourhood groups I follow stated that her home had been broken into 5 times in a single week. A dear friend of mine has a Harry Potter style scar on his forehead from a knife wound.

Instead of bold leadership, we are watching our leaders wring their hands hopelessly, while pointing fingers at each other and saying that something must be done.

Earlier this summer, our Police Chief announced that the amount of violent crime has made it impossible for police to respond to property crime, and he urged our WPS Officers to “hang in there”. What about the people who are victims of property crime? Should they just “hang in there” too, while being offered nothing but band-aid solutions, like removing bus shelters and closing shops. What about the victims of violent criminals? Some of them no longer have the choice to “hang in there” because 40 of them didn’t make it.

The police budget is at a record high and so are the crime stats. So, what should we do?

First, we need to abolish the Police Board, which seems to exist only to shield the Mayor and the Police Chief from criticism. It’s time for the finger pointing to stop. The Police Chief should report directly to Mayor and Council, so that the citizens have a direct say in how policing is done in our city. After all, we are the ones who pay for it.

Secondly, we must stop discouraging citizens from playing their part in stopping wrongdoing. We teach our children that good people stand up and speak out when bad things are happening to their family and neighbours, but the messaging coming from our leadership is the opposite. Citizens are reminded almost daily not to intervene when they see bad people doing bad things because they could be the ones facing charges.

Finally, we must streamline the efficiency of the WPS so that we maximize the amount of time officers spend on patrol. Creation of a meth detox centre will go a long way in freeing up police resources. Having a specialized unit to care for meth users in need of emergency detox, police, fire, paramedic resources at the Health Sciences Centre are freed up. One night, I noticed 7 police cars at the Health Science Centre emergency ward, meaning that as many as 14 officers could have been tied up tending to addicts for most of their shift. Consider too, how much police time is spent manning speed traps and whether that is the most valuable way to spend our scarce resource.