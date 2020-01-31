Getting the Fracts Straight: Hoover Institution

Hydraulic fracturing has its risk, but as we show in this video, scientific research suggests they are rare. Meanwhile, the process yields substantial economic gains.

The nation is experiencing a natural gas and oil boom due in no small part to hydraulic fracturing, and for many states, this boom has been the driver behind strong economic growth. But like every form of energy production, fracturing has its risks. These risks are rare, begging the question of whether the current burdensome, top-down bureaucratic regulatory system is the best way to mitigate them. Instead, a property rights approach would hold people accountable for their actions and allow productivity to continue.

