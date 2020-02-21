Why Alberta Is Losing Faith in Canada

Tension among Canadian provinces is rising, with activists in Alberta and Saskatchewan even calling for independence.

Marco Navarro-Genie, a senior fellow with Frontier Centre for Public Policy and president of the Haultain Research Institute, explains federal policies such as equalization payments are choking the Prairie Provinces economically.

Adding insult to injury, he argues, the central government in Ottawa keeps demanding more contributions to subsidize other provinces and costly environmental initiatives.

