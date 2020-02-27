Freedomtalk2019: Gerard Lucyshyn Presents Tide-Water Access

If you know Frontier, then you will know that we generally write in controversial spaces, we write prolifically, we generate ideas, we are non-partisan and we accept no government money. The nice thing about accepting no government money and being non-partisan you have the freedom to research and explore issues however you would like. That is what Frontier does. As a think tank, we play in and around the realm of the Overton Window, while politicians play only inside the Overton Window, think tanks play in pushing that Overton Window from one side to the next. We hear things like Reaganism, Thatcherism, and Trumpism, but the one thing that is always missing from the conversation is are the institutions that support these leaders from behind.

Related