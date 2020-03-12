On January 30th Frontier Centre for Public Policy joined together with more than 145 think tanks, IGOs, NGOs, and civil society organizations around the world to hosted “Why Think Tanks Matter: The Future of Think Tanks and Policy Advice.” Events took place in 85 countries and 130 cities.

The breakdown of Why Think Tanks Matter events this year by region is as follows: Middle East (14), Asia (53), Africa (21), Europe (30), North America (26), and Latin America (20).

Marco Navarro-Genie, a senior fellow at Frontier Centre for Public Policy and president of Haultain Research Institute shares his presentation on “Why Think Tanks Matter.”

Mark your calendar for next year’s event.

2020Jan28 think-tanks influence