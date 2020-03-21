Successful Integration: International Examples Could Help Canada’s Indigenous Peoples

Opportunities for urbanization of Indigenous communities

WINNIPEG, MB, March 20, 2020 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just released Successful Integration Experiences From Around the World by Joseph Quesnel, a research associate with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. This paper examines examples of integration from three international Indigenous groups within Mexico, Japan, and Israel.

One of the many challenges Indigenous people living in Indigenous communities face is to survive culturally while prospering in a modern economy. This policy study examines examples of successful integration from three different countries into the economic and social structures of several states, and the lessons that policy and decision-makers can use to empower and work with the Indigenous communities within Canada. The paper concludes with 5 proposals to help successfully integrate Indigenous populations into the modern economy.

To read this inspiring research paper, visit the Frontier Centre for Public Policy website: www.fcpp.org

or click here: FC-PS228_SuccessIntegExp_MR0920_F1

