Ottawa is 2900 square kilometres and the expansion, if it is approved, the expansion of the urban boundary is 1650 hectares (~16.5 square kilometres), causing great debate among the city council, we are going to focus on intensification, urban expansion, and housing affordability and we are going to do that with the help of Wendell Cox, a Senior Fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Housing affordability in Ottawa has declined from “affordable” in 2005 to “seriously unaffordable” in 2019.

