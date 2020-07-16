Alberta Fair Panel – Thinking Outside the Box

The Fair Deal Panel was established and commissioned by Premier Jason Kenney in November 2019. The panel conducted the bulk of its public hearings and received the most input from experts and interest groups during the months of December, January and early February. While the panel does not cite or credit Frontier Centre for Public Policy, there is certainly ‘impact of correlation’ on what FCPP has written, disseminated, and presented in recent years.

See full report here: FCPP IMPACT fair-deal-panel-report-to-government-may-2020