Defunding The Police: Interview with Anil Anand

The Mackenzie Institute interviews Frontier Centre research associate, Anil Anand, a retired police inspector and author of: “Mending Broken Fences Policing.” Anand has worked as a police officer fir thirty years. He has worked on cases ranging from routine street-level investigations, to those involving international organized crime, and has been involved with the extradition of accused persons from the United States, Singapore, and Hong Kong. With the current swell of the ‘defund the police’ movement, Mr. Anand is working with Frontier Centre for Public Policy on releasing the 2nd edition of “Mending Broken Fences Policing.”

Anil Anand is a Research Associate with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. Anil served as a police officer for 29 years; during his career, some of his assignments included divisional officer, undercover narcotics officer, and intelligence officer. He has worked in Professional Standards, Business Intelligence, Corporate Communications, the Ipperwash Inquiry (judicial public inquiry), and Interpol.