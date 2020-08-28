The United States And Provinces Of Red North America

In the case of Manitoba, too, what is now northern Ontario was not a natural fit with the old “Upper Canada” lining lakes Ontario, Erie and Huron. After Manitoba entered Confederation in 1870 as the tiny, so-called “postage stamp” province, some Manitoba advocates argued that much of the vast resource-rich northern hinterland should become part of a larger and more powerful Manitoba. Laurentian Canada, however, wanted vassals, not equals. So Manitoba entered Confederation as the only province that lacked control over its own natural resources. (This new arrangement of second-class provincehood was repeated for Alberta and Saskatchewan.)

Looking forward in the 21st century, right-leaning citizens in both red-state America and “red” provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan will need to face the strengthening prospect that advancing their economically dynamic, politically conservative visions has become impossible within their countries as presently constituted. They will be left to watch in helpless, sullen resentment, resignation and perhaps rage as progressive socialism and its main instruments, the social activists and the top-down, regulatory administrative state, replaces what they thought their countries stood for. Or will they?

North America is a big place, with diverse geography and a veritable treasure-trove of natural resources, many of them still untapped. Its common language, transportation network, economic integration and personal ties among millions of people already impart key characteristics of a single society. The continent’s political boundaries were not foreordained. Under these circumstances – in which Calgary increasingly finds it has less in common with Toronto than Dallas or Houston – is it impossible to imagine that a political realignment along red-blue geographical lines might eventually follow?

This is already happening informally in certain areas. Some oil and natural gas companies, driven out of western Canada by an ideological Liberal government’s climate, Indigenous and anti-business agenda, have already relocated to red states like Texas. Increasingly, sons and daughters of western businesspeople are attending American universities. The move out of Alberta to the U.S. by EnCana Corp., a true home-grown success that had grown into Canada’s largest natural gas producer and changed the way natural gas is developed, is a major example of this sad process. As resource opportunities dry up for them in Canada, and open up for them in pro-business red states, the trend will continue and probably be replicated in other industries.

Similarly, conservatives (or at least non-leftists) continue streaming from blue states to the less-regulated and more business-friendly red states. A telling example is Elon Musk’s decision to move his futuristic and high-tech Tesla electric car assembly plant from California to Texas. The immediate cause was Musk’s belief that California’s highly regulated coronavirus response was stifling his business. But it is also clear that this former darling of elite progressives desires a business atmosphere that encourages innovation and free enterprise. Ultra-blue California, where Democrats and progressives hold essentially every lever of power, no longer seemed willing to offer it.