Many businesses have decided that they had better get ahead of the wokerati and openly declare themselves on the side of the new righteousness. Gillette, a razor blade company, attracted widespread attention by airing an ad condemning “bullying, harassment and toxic masculinity” and another showing a father teaching his transgender child how to shave. Reaction from the company’s target audience was overwhelmingly negative; thousands of men on social media complained that the advertisements condemned every male as bigoted, sexist, and intolerant. Calls for boycotts of Gillette products seem to have produced a reaction that the corporation had not foreseen. Parent company Proctor & Gamble recently announced an $8 billion dollar write down in the value of its shares., which critics attributed in part to the consumer backlash.
Not to miss a woke beat, professional sport organizations (the NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, Major League Baseball) have chosen to immerse their businesses in BLM politics. Historian Victor Davis Hanson believes that these entertainment giants are smugly (and falsely) assuming they are invulnerable to a counter-reaction; he predicts they are destroying themselves because their non-political audiences will flee.
From this experience has come the hotly-debated phrase “go woke, go broke”, meaning that customers will react adversely if a familiar product takes a sudden, and unexplained, turn to identity and race politics. This does not mean that buyers are averse to purchasing the output of companies with a progressive reputation: the running shoes of Nike and the ice-cream of Ben and Jerry remain popular despite (or, perhaps, because of) their political stances.
Gerry Bowler is a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
Re-published from The Winnipeg Sun.