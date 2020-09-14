Movie franchises were not immune to the danger of alienating fans with ham-handed political correctness. When the iconic Ghostbusters and Oceans 11 series were revived with all-female leads, film buffs predicted box-office trouble. The prediction came true: both films were big flops. Similar fates were in store for the Star Wars, Terminator and Charlie’s Angels remakes.

Not to miss a woke beat, professional sport organizations (the NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, Major League Baseball) have chosen to immerse their businesses in BLM politics. Historian Victor Davis Hanson believes that these entertainment giants are smugly (and falsely) assuming they are invulnerable to a counter-reaction; he predicts they are destroying themselves because their non-political audiences will flee.

From this experience has come the hotly-debated phrase “go woke, go broke”, meaning that customers will react adversely if a familiar product takes a sudden, and unexplained, turn to identity and race politics. This does not mean that buyers are averse to purchasing the output of companies with a progressive reputation: the running shoes of Nike and the ice-cream of Ben and Jerry remain popular despite (or, perhaps, because of) their political stances.