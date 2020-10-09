‘Social Justice’ is Extortion

The Mafia is not as good at extortion as “social justice” activists. Feminists and race activists have successfully invoked moralism to demand preferences, special benefits, and power. The legal cover for this extortion comes in the form of “affirmative action” and “diversity.”
While they claim the high ground of “social justice,” they are quite ready to use their power against men. Accusations of “sexual harassment” or “rape” are sufficient, without evidence, to “cancel” a man. Do not dare to deny a female whatever she wants, for a scorned female will cancel you. In all universities, but spreading throughout business and governments, there are “diversity and inclusion” and Title IX officers, feminist all, whose job it is to vilify and destroy any male against whom an accusation is made. And that includes anyone who contradicts the feminist narrative. The only places these injustices are challenged are in actual law courts, which have condemned multiple universities for their violations of the legal and civil rights of their male victims.
Out in our streets, people claiming to support Black Lives Matter, a self-declared Marxist organization that aims at getting rid of the two-parent family and all police: “We know that police don’t keep us safe — and as long as we continue to pump money into our corrupt criminal justice system at the expense of housing, health, and education investments — we will never be truly safe.” Black Lives Matter requires that white people physically bend a knee for them, or else. The “else” turns out to be widespread looting of commercial enterprises; arson of private and public buildings, and of police and personal cars; assaults on police and anyone who attempts to stop criminality; and if they get too irritated, murder. Looting has been justified by a Black Lives Matter official as “reparations now.”
The Democrat “defund the police” movement, which has hobbled the police in many Democrat-run cities, does not enhance “black lives,” which are threatened by a high rate of black-on-black crime, particularly shootings and murders, but also theft, robbery, assault, and rape. It is no wonder that African Americans other than race activists want to maintain or increase the level of police presence in their communities.
Meanwhile, anti-male sexism and anti-white racism have been normalized as “social justice.” So, feminism and race activism were never really about equality and justice, but about revenge against “oppressors,” about flipping the hierarchy in favor of females and “people of color,” and against men and whites (and, remarkably, against Asian people of color, who were granted dishonorable honorable-white status and discriminated against because they are too successful). This successful power grab did not cause any hesitation on the part of feminists for marginalizing half of the population, including their brothers, cousins, and sons, or any reluctance on the part of race activists that they were marginalizing the large majority of their fellow citizens, who happen to be white. No, fevered tribal sentiment is apparently sufficient to justify anti-male sexism and anti-white racism.
Dr. Phillip Salzman is a senior fellow with Frontier Centre for Public Policy and a Professor (Emeritus) of anthropology at McGill University, where he taught anthropology for 50 years.
Republished from PJMedia.
Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash