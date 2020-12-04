Continually Bleeding Cash: A Valuation & Strategic Appraisal of CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

WINNIPEG, MB, December – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just released Continually Bleeding Cash: A Valuation & Strategic Appraisal of the CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation by Ian Madsen, a senior policy analyst with the Frontier Centre. This paper conducts an in-depth valuation and strategic appraisal of the CBC, using an intrinsic value method and market-based valuation system.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) is a federally-owned Crown corporation which provides television, radio, and internet broadcasting across the country. In its current state, the CBC’s huge losses persist and, given the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unlikely that this will change. In fact, government ownership of a company exposes citizens and taxpayers to the unnecessary risks of economic and technological trends. This valuation explores the different ways in which the CBC could increase its profitability and become successful. There are many broadcasting networks around the world that are privately-owned and hence, fare better.

To read this critical valuation of the CBC, visit the Frontier Centre for Public Policy website: www.fcpp.org or CLICK HERE.

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-profit organization that undertakes research and education in support of economic growth and social outcomes that will enhance the quality of life in our communities. Through a variety of publications and public forums, the Centre explores policy innovations required to make the prairies region a winner in the open economy. It also provides new insights into solving important issues facing our cities, towns and provinces. These include improving the performance of public expenditures in important areas such as local government, education, health and social policy. The author of this study has worked independently and the opinions expressed are therefore their own, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the board of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

