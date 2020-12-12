Canada’s COVID-19 Strategy is an Assault on the Working Class By Dr. Sunetra Gupta and Dr. Martin Kulldorff

American Institute for Economic Research

Lockdowns have generated enormous collateral damage on other health outcomes, such as plummeting childhood vaccination rates, worst cardiovascular disease outcomes, less cancer screening, and deteriorating mental health, just to name a few. Even if all lockdowns are lifted tomorrow, this is something that we will have to live with – and die with – for many years to come.

