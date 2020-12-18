Divesting YYC will benefit taxpayers

The Calgary International Airport

WINNIPEG, MB, December 18, 2020 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just released Grounded in More Ways Than One: A Valuation & Strategic Appraisal of the Calgary International Airport by Ian Madsen, a senior policy analyst with the Frontier Centre. This paper conducts an in-depth valuation and strategic appraisal of the Calgary International Airport, using an intrinsic value method and market-based valuation system.

YYC is the airport serving the Calgary area, which is ultimately owned by the federal government. Not surprisingly, in its current state the airport has suffered huge losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This valuation explores different scenarios to reduce YYC’s debt and increase its profitability, overall benefiting the citizens and taxpayers of Calgary. Government ownership of a company exposes citizens and taxpayers to the unnecessary risks of economic and technological trends. In fact, there are several airports around the world that are privately-owned which fare much better.

