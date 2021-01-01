As the Oil and Gas Industry Suffers Secular Decline, TD’s Arctic Virtue Signaling is Irrelevant

In recent days, Toronto Dominion Bank announced that it will not loan money towards any oil and gas or related development in the Arctic. While this may elicit joy from the woke anti-fossil fuel global warmists, this was, in reality, a very easy decision for TD, and will be for other banks; investment banks, institutional investors, and other financial entities conscious of the environmental, social, and governance, ‘ESG’ evaluation.

ESG scoring by outside consultants and pressure groups is now used by pension funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and sovereign wealth funds, along with other institutional investors, to determine whether a corporation, or a specific investment vehicle, is operating according to ethical and environmentally sustainable principles, and adhering to good governance practices (shareholder democracy, performance-related executive pay, diversity of board of directors and senior management, avoiding involvement in corrupt practices or odious jurisdictions, such as Xinjiang in China, or slavery).

When it comes to oil and gas development, a number of things are becoming clear. The first is that there is no shortage of oil or gas in the world; indeed, there is a surplus of it, which was obvious even before the Covid-19-induced recession that dropped the internationally-traded oil futures price briefly below zero in April.

Furthermore, even more oil and gas deposits are being discovered, with large reserves offshore Guyana coming online soon, along with new fields offshore West Africa and Mozambique. There are more opportunities than there are investors or major integrated oil companies willing and eager to develop them. Several oil majors have announced that they are slashing exploration and development budgets.

Second, oil and gas demand growth is negative this year, and even after a presumed rebound as the global economy recovers next year, it may no longer remain positive. There are a number of factors influencing this trend; according to the International Energy Agency, ‘IEA’, among them being actions by governments to limit activities which generate greenhouse gases, ‘GHG’s’, the foremost of which is carbon dioxide, CO2, the product of burning oil (in the form of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel), gas, coal, wood and other organic matter.

These measures include carbon taxes, increased fuel efficiency requirements, subsidies and preferences for electric vehicles, and restrictions on motor vehicle movement (including parking). There is another major factor, too: the realization by office-centred firms and other organizations that in-office work may be unnecessary as most work, if not all, can be done at home which is the case for IT firms such as Shopify. Therefore, economic growth need not lead to ever more people commuting to work, whether by car or bus or train. For this reason, trends point to declining fuel demand growth.

There is a term for potentially attractive mineral deposits in remote places or which may require heroic extraction, refining or transportation efforts: stranded assets. Some oil sands deposits in northern Alberta may already qualify, as may some deepwater oil and gas around the world, and discoveries in the Arctic. These places are expensive to exploit and may have environmental requirements that further increase costs so that they are very unlikely to be commercially viable in any plausible pricing scenario.

TD and other institutions may congratulate themselves for their nobility, but they were unlikely to sign off on any far-flung petroleum adventure when even humdrum pipelines such as the Keystone XL Express and Dakota Access struggle to attain social and legal license.

The shale revolution has permanently changed the economics and technical structure of the oil and gas business; it effectively puts a price ceiling on oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The Arctic, and all its alluring possibilities, is not part of the future as the energy industry sees it unfolding, despite desperate Russian projects aimed at supplying China. The financial establishment will not have to make any truly hard decisions on this issue now; perhaps ever.

Ian Madsen is a senior policy analyst with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Photo by Martin Sepion on Unsplash.

