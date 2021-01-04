Defund the Police? How About We Defund the Universities.

Happily, real courts overthrew many of the university injustices and rebuked universities for their practices. The imaginary systemic racism was “overcome” by providing special consideration and benefits for people of color, such as segregated dining, sleeping, socializing, and ceremonies, segregation being the new “human rights” of the ideological extremists. Unfortunately, no court or legislature has yet intervened to assess these practices.

But it is not just certain categories of people for which universities have contempt, it is entire social and economic systems. Police are bad because they enforce “systemic racism” and kill innocent people of color “every single day,” a gross lie entirely refuted by all evidence. The radical solution to skyrocketing robberies, assaults, rapes, shootings, and murders in Democrat run cities such as NY, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit and elsewhere is to “defund the police.”

Universities stand against capitalism and advocate socialism and communism because capitalism generates along with prosperity economic inequality, demanding instead equality of outcome, each person and each census category of people receiving the same income and benefits, whatever their work or contribution. Universities instead advocate the “more desirable” equality of universal poverty and totalitarian governance characteristic of societies. No economic policy is more popular in universities than redistribution of wealth from those who have earned it to those who have not, including free university and grants and “free stuff” for all students. Is it any wonder that university students support socialism?

Today universities deem science as sexist and racist, because it was invented and developed primarily by white men. So, science cannot stand: in the U.S. it is being replaced by “feminist science,” and in Canada by First Nations “indigenous science.” National scientific councils and disciplinary associations in both countries are entirely behind this replacement, with ready sanctions for anyone who dares resist.

What can citizens who do not approve of university policies do? The idea of defunding universities has been raised by other professors and by university graduates: Jason Hill, Peter Wood, and Jay Latimer. Hill says “The core principles and foundations that keep the United States intact, that provide our citizens with their civic personalities and national identities, are being annihilated. The gravest internal threat to this country is not illegal aliens; it is leftist professors who are waging a war against America and teaching our young people to hate this country.”

Wood argues that “We should defund them because they are the root of the virulent anti-Americanism that feeds the riots, the looting and the learned helplessness that afflict the country. And they have been feeding the protest culture for generations. The chief lesson taught by our nation’s colleges and universities is soft disdain for our country and its forms of self-government.”

Latimer states that “Universities today are almost 100% hard left-wing bubbles, openly hostile to any conservative thought. They are intolerant of opposing opinions, the very opposite of the kind of dialogue intended for higher education, and so desperately needed today. These Molotov-cocktail wielding radicals are the end product of years of propaganda from left-wing professors.”

Defunding universities substantially would reduce their freedom to carry out their anti-American, anti-Canadian, and anti-justice practices. They would be in a weaker position to spend millions of dollars on ever-proliferating “diversity and inclusion” officers, departments, and programs. But reduction would best be targeted: malicious sexist and racist grievance studies programs should be defunded entirely, and the programs cancelled.

What can we do? Certainly stop donating to universities. Better, encourage others to stop donating. More important, do not send your children to university, and avoid the extremist indoctrination that is all that universities offer. But perhaps as individuals, even en masse, our economic power is limited. We need to lobby our legislators, who fund all of the public universities. They are in a good position to defund, and even to target funding. They can do more: at the national level they can remove the tax-free status of the vastly rich endowment funds of private universities.

If you like riots in the streets, looting, assaults, and murder, and are happy with the destruction of public property such as police stations and statues of Columbus, Washington, and Lincoln, and do not mind police being blocked by politicians as shootings and murders in inner cities negate the idea that black lives matter, then keep funding and supporting universities. If you prefer a civil society based on peace and order, equality before the law, freedom to express your views, freedom to pursue your goals, and proven economics and science to draw on, then fight to defund universities that are actively opposing these principles.

Philip Carl Salzman is Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at McGill University, where he taught from 1968 to 2018; Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East. He is the author of Culture and Conflict in the Middle East; the founding chair of the Commission on Nomadic Peoples of the International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences; the founding editor of Nomadic Peoples; and the author of Black Tents of Baluchistan; Pastoralism: Equality, Hierarchy, and the State; Thinking Anthropologically, Culture and Conflict in the Middle East; and Understanding Culture.

Republished from PJMedia.

Photo by Nasjere Williams on Unsplash.