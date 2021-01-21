Divesting YQR will benefit taxpayers

Regina International Airport

WINNIPEG, MB, January 21, 2021 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just released Flying High on Abundant Cash Flow: A Valuation & Strategic Appraisal of the Regina International Airport by Ian Madsen, a senior policy analyst with the Frontier Centre. This paper conducts an in-depth valuation and strategic appraisal of the Regina International Airport, using an intrinsic value method and market-based valuation system.

YQR is the airport serving the metropolitan Regina area that is ultimately owned by the federal government. At its current state, the airport’s debt level is high in relation to its cash generation capacity, further increasing its already high debt. This valuation explores different options in which YQR could have part of its debt extinguished to optimize total sale proceeds to the citizens of Regina. There are many airports around the world that are privately-owned which fare much better. Government ownership of a company exposes citizens and taxpayers to the unnecessary risks of economic and technological trends.

To read this critical valuation of Regina International Airport, visit the Frontier Centre for Public Policy website: www.fcpp.org or see the Full Valuation HERE .

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-profit organization that undertakes research and education in support of economic growth and social outcomes that will enhance the quality of life in our communities. Through a variety of publications and public forums, the Centre explores policy innovations required to make the prairies region a winner in the open economy. It also provides new insights into solving important issues facing our cities, towns and provinces. These include improving the performance of public expenditures in important areas such as local government, education, health and social policy. The author of this study has worked independently and the opinions expressed are therefore their own, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the board of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Contact:

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

203 – 2727 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3J 0R2

204-957-1567

manitoba@fcpp.org

www.fcpp.org

