Questioning Pension Funds Changes

The Pension Benefits Act regulates Manitoba’s public and private sector pensions. Pension law and practices usually move “slowly” and carefully, but here in Manitoba “the times are a’ changing.”
Oddly, for a person who fancies himself as a supposed fiscal conservative, Pallister’s first action is to amend the law to allow pension sponsors to delay the now-compulsory injecting of cash when a plan’s funding is more than 15% or more deficient. Going further in providing plan sponsors flexibility, Pallister would now allow plans to avoid meeting now statute-required funding requirements of the Pension Act by holding back making special contributions to address funding deficiency to 2022.
Even before entering the year 2020, some major provincial public sector pension plans were in trouble.
This past year has not been a good year for most investors, and pension funds are very big investors. Government bonds yields have caved and the only stock segment that has done really well was big American technology stocks.
Pallister’s latest estimate for his government’s deficit for 2020-21 of an astounding $2 billion doesn’t count provincial pension plans actuarial deficits. He needs to understand that bureaucratic gimmicks on pensions and other budget issues are a path to trouble.
*Republished from The Winnipeg Sun
Graham Lane, a retired CPA CA, served as PUB’s chair from to 2004-12. He is a long time member of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy’s Expert Advisory Panel.
Photo by Michael Longmire on Unsplash.