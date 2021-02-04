Questioning Pension Funds Changes

Whatever the party in power, Manitoba’s provincial governments have a long history of being concerned with the ongoing viability of Manitoba’s public and private defined benefit pension plans. An important element of protecting the plans has provincial legislation requiring that plans ensure the forecasted future level of contributions (from the employer and employees), plus forecasted investment revenues less forecasted administrative expenses, must be sufficient to meet forecasted required future pension payments to pensioners.

Oddly, for a person who fancies himself as a supposed fiscal conservative, Pallister’s first action is to amend the law to allow pension sponsors to delay the now-compulsory injecting of cash when a plan’s funding is more than 15% or more deficient. Going further in providing plan sponsors flexibility, Pallister would now allow plans to avoid meeting now statute-required funding requirements of the Pension Act by holding back making special contributions to address funding deficiency to 2022.

Even before entering the year 2020, some major provincial public sector pension plans were in trouble.