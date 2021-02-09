An Elder Speaks: “Non-Taxation Is a Form of Reward Given to the Rich for Their Compliance.”

“You know the notion of non-taxation for Indians is a, is a fraud essentially, played on 95% of Indians since they have no income to tax. But it greatly benefits the system, the chiefs and councillors, the rich Indians, and what is happening is that it’s a very close resemblance to non – accountability, which is the reward that Indian Affairs gives the chiefs and councils for their compliance. Non-taxation is a form of reward given to rich Indians for their compliance in the same way.”

– Jean Allard

Jean Allard was an honorary member of MAWG (Modernized Annuity Reference Group), a founding co-chair of the Treaty Annuity Working Group, and author of Big Bear’s Treaty: The road to freedom. A significant excerpt of the original manuscript was published in the policy journal Inroads in 2002. Jean had a fiery, short-lived political career representing the vast northern riding of Rupertsland in the government of NDP premier Ed Schreyer after being elected to the Manitoba Legislature in 1969. He quit the NDP to sit as an Independent after clashing with the party over Indigenous policy. In 1994, Jean hit upon the idea of modernizing annuities while chained to the statue of Louis Riel to protest its removal from the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature. Jean has a long and deep history in Manitoba’s Métis community. He is a direct descendant of Jean Baptiste Lagimodière and Marie-Anne Gaboury (as is Louis Riel). He served 26 years as president of the Union Nationale Métisse Saint-Joseph du Manitoba, the oldest Métis organization in Canada.

