Diverse perspectives from a variety of disciplines examine the multiple aspects of university Indigenization.

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2021 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy has just released a new book, Indigenizing the University: Diverse Perspectives edited Frances Widdowson, a senior fellow with the Frontier Centre. Frances Widdowson is an associate professor in the Department of Economics, Justice, and Policy Studies at Mount Royal University. She has co-written and co-edited a number of books on Aboriginal policy. This captivating book provides the reader with a multi-perspective examination of university Indigenization.

Truth-telling is an essential part of reconciliation. By bringing together a number of diverse perspectives from a variety of disciplines to examine diﬀerent facets of Indigenization, this book provides readers with a clearer understanding of how the current eﬀorts impact Indigenous and non-indigenous peoples and universities as a whole.

For more information about this must read book on Indigenizing the University, visit the Frontier Centre for Public Policy website: www.fcpp.org.

Copies may be purchased on amazon: Indigenizing the University: Diverse Perspectives

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-profit organization that undertakes research and education in support of economic growth and social outcomes that will enhance the quality of life in our communities. Through a variety of publications and public forums, the Centre explores policy innovations required to make the prairies region a winner in the open economy. It also provides new insights into solving important issues facing our cities, towns and provinces. These include improving the performance of public expenditures in important areas such as local government, education, health and social policy. The authors of this book have worked independently and the opinions expressed are therefore their own, and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the board of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Contact:

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

203 – 2727 Portage Avenue

Winnipeg, Manitoba R3J 0R2

204-957-1567

info@fcpp.org

www.fcpp.org

Like this: Like Loading...