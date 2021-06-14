New Book: “So Much More We Can Be”

Saskatchewan’s paradigm shift and the final chapter on the Grant Devine government 1982-1991

WINNIPEG, MB, June 14, 2021 – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy just released So Much More We Can Be: Saskatchewan’s paradigm shift and the final chapter on the Grant Devine government 1982-1991. The book was co-authored by Gerard Lucyshyn, a Calgary-based writer and economist, Edward Willett, a Regina-based writer, and Joe Ralko, a Regina-based writer and former reporter. So Much More We Can Be examines a critical period in Saskatchewan’s history with 20/20 hindsight and economic data to uncover the truth about the turbulent times of the Devine government.

Based on economic evidence and despite the narrow, scandal-centric narrative pushed by the media and government opposition at the time, the changes made by the Devine government led to an extraordinary increase in private investment, growth and opportunity in a province once considered a “have not” laggard in the Canadian federation.

The historical economic evidence shows that the Devine government, despite an unprecedented three recessions over its two terms of government, made strategic decisions that set a strong foundation for the province’s future success. The book confirms many examples of how the Devine government advanced policies that benefited Saskatchewan’s economic well-being.

The book outlines the lessons of the Devine government and the recipe for Saskatchewan’s success by reducing taxes, privatizing Crown corporations, pushing economic diversifications and reducing the size of the civil service. The Devine government’s policy scorecard demonstrates that the accomplishments in terms of permanent economic gains were in the billions—far outweighing the failed projects

This book also shines a light on lesser-known parts of the government’s policy agenda particularly its role in advancing the aboriginal treaty negotiations.

In the end, the Devine government represented an inflection point in Saskatchewan history. The old-style vision of the top-down government owning and operating vast swathes of the economy has been replaced today by a prosperous, diversified and private sector-oriented province. The book makes a powerful case that the Devine government and its transformative leadership laid the foundation for what is now, one of Canada’s strongest provincial economies and standards of living.

