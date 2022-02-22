Apparently, Canadians have a limit to the amount of unnecessary discomfort and ineffectual leadership they will suffer through. Polls, demonstrations, and now a convoy of truckers blocking streets in downtown Ottawa provide show that Canadians are fed up.

Canadians want their society to go back to the pre-COVID norms. While that may be the be the result of our frustrations, it cannot – and should not – be true for health care. There is a big jump for the truckers to health care. Can you get to health care more directly. In fact, there has never been a better time to demand changes to our archaic Canadian health care system.

The continuous updates on COVID infections, hospitalization rates have opened the eyes of many citizens. Many people have gained fresh insights revealing how inadequate the system really is.

Staff shortages, limited access to doctors ,and overburdened acute care units have been headlined of news reports across the country. Wait lists have become much longer, showing that there are thousands of delayed surgeries and diagnostic procedures.

Canadians could conclude that the COVID pandemic has decimated our health care system. But the sad truth is that none of this is new. It is just worse than it was.. Problems with Health care have existed long before the pandemic.

For example, a recent report commissioned by the Canadian Medical Association found that delayed and never received health care may have contributed to more than 4,000 additional deaths (not related to COVID) of Canadians between August and December of 2020.

Other research shows that perhaps as many as 11,581 Canadians died in 2020-21 while waiting for surgeries, diagnostic scans, and appointments with specialists. The statistics are horrifying, yet numbers fail to convey the devastating impact that waiting for medical care has on individuals and families. Thus, telling the stories of the health care experiences of Canadians can be a powerful tool for patient advocacy and a catalyst for improvements in the system.

Consider the case of a 74-year-old musician/cab driver, Edward, from Newfoundland. In 2019, he spent weeks in a hospital room waiting for triple bypass surgery to treat clogged arteries. He was frustrated at the extra expense that this (What does this mean?) was creating for the provincial health-care system. He wanted to go home. Yet he was informed that if he left the hospital, he would go to the bottom of the waitlist.

Just two weeks later, he died as a result of complications from the heart surgery. If he had surgery earlier he may still be alive today.

Julie of Nanaimo, B.C. has been left to ponder the same question. Several years ago, her husband became ill. His doctor ordered a diagnostic test that was scheduled for March 19 — almost five months later.

He never made it to the test. He was admitted to the emergency department on March 1 and two days later he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He died shortly after receiving his first radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

Greg’s family has also been left to wonder ‘what if?’ He was a 31-year-old Albertan who had what was likely a very treatable case of testicular cancer. He was referred to a urologist and waited months only to discover the doctor was no longer practicing. He got a second referral to another urologist, only to be informed that the doctor was away for an extended period. Months later before Greg underwent surgery.

Two days later, complications developed and Greg was unable to contact his urologist. He went to the emergency department, but was sent home and told that the cancer clinic would follow up. He died the next day.

Statistics are not easily recalled, and they may not motivate Canadians to call for change; but reading about the health care experiences of other Canadians may motivate to finally realize the health care system needs serious work so that the needs of patients’ are met without the delays experienced now.

Susan Martinuk is a Research Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. She is the author of a just-published book, Patients at Risk: Exposing Canada’s Health-care Crisis.

