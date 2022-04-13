Peckford: Mainstream Parties Do Not Deserve to Govern Canada

In the last 40 years our debt has mushroomed 10 times. We are now into the trillions regarding federal debt.
- 1981-2 our federal debt was $107 billion.
- 2021—our federal debt is over $1,000,000,000,000. Depending on how you measure ranginb from $1.2 trillion to $1.8 trillion.
How do you like that? Out of control borrowing and someone else is to pay it off. Imagine if you operated your household like that?
Healthcare
- 2019 —4.6 million people, 16.9 % of Canadians were without a family physician—Statistics Canada
- 2021 —Second last out of 11 industrialized countries on healthcare – Commonwealth Fund
- 2021—Below the average of these countries on affordability – Commonwealth Fund
- 2021—Last in terms of performance vs. spending – Commonwealth Fund
Source : The Commonwealth Fund
Less and Less Competitive
- World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index
- 23rd in the world
- 122 on time it takes to get a electrical permit, 64 on getting construction permits
- On Trading Economics Competitiveness Index Canada is 14th, USA 2nd, South Korea 13th
Source: World Bank
Corruption Index – Rising
In 2021–Canada fell out of top ten in the world —now 13 and that does not include the recent violations of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Source : Transparency International
Innovation Index – Falling Behind
Canada 13, USA 2nd
Source: Conference Board of Canada
If you look at the Governance side:
The Prime Minister’s Office (including Privy Council Office which reports to PM) employs 1500.
Prime Minister breaking the law 5 times and still PM.
No party has introduced legislation to increase penalties on MP’s who break the law.
Parliamentary Committees closed down by majority party—SNC Lavalin Scandal.
PM guilty of obstruction of justice —-Conflict of Interest Commissioner.
Laws introduced that will limit a person’s freedom.
Pandemic
- Numerous violations by Governments of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms
- A Judge hearing a case against the Govt Party for whom she was a candidate.
- Being accused of mischief can see you in shackles when brought to court
- Independent science ignored and often denigrated
- Doctors and researchers harassed and losing their jobs from Government Agencies
All of this under the watchful eye of Conservative, Liberal and NDP Parties.
So why should taxpayers vote for this picture of incompetence , constitution breaking , wild spending , science corrupting, unproductive, law breaking , health destroying, tech failing leadership?
Honourable A. Brian Peckford P.C.
Last Living First Minister Who Helped Craft The Charter
Chairman of ‘Taking Back Our Freedoms ‘