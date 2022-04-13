Peckford: Mainstream Parties Do Not Deserve to Govern Canada

In the last 40 years our debt has mushroomed 10 times. We are now into the trillions regarding federal debt.

1981-2 our federal debt was $107 billion.

2021—our federal debt is over $1,000,000,000,000. Depending on how you measure ranginb from $1.2 trillion to $1.8 trillion.

How do you like that? Out of control borrowing and someone else is to pay it off. Imagine if you operated your household like that?

Healthcare

2019 —4.6 million people, 16.9 % of Canadians were without a family physician—Statistics Canada

2021 —Second last out of 11 industrialized countries on healthcare – Commonwealth Fund

2021—Below the average of these countries on affordability – Commonwealth Fund

2021—Last in terms of performance vs. spending – Commonwealth Fund

Source : The Commonwealth Fund

Less and Less Competitive

World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index 23rd in the world 122 on time it takes to get a electrical permit, 64 on getting construction permits

On Trading Economics Competitiveness Index Canada is 14th, USA 2nd, South Korea 13th

Source: World Bank

Corruption Index – Rising

In 2021–Canada fell out of top ten in the world —now 13 and that does not include the recent violations of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Source : Transparency International

Innovation Index – Falling Behind

Canada 13, USA 2nd

Source: Conference Board of Canada

If you look at the Governance side:

The Prime Minister’s Office (including Privy Council Office which reports to PM) employs 1500.

Prime Minister breaking the law 5 times and still PM.

No party has introduced legislation to increase penalties on MP’s who break the law.

Parliamentary Committees closed down by majority party—SNC Lavalin Scandal.

PM guilty of obstruction of justice —-Conflict of Interest Commissioner.

Laws introduced that will limit a person’s freedom.

Pandemic

Numerous violations by Governments of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms

A Judge hearing a case against the Govt Party for whom she was a candidate.

Being accused of mischief can see you in shackles when brought to court

Independent science ignored and often denigrated

Doctors and researchers harassed and losing their jobs from Government Agencies

All of this under the watchful eye of Conservative, Liberal and NDP Parties.

So why should taxpayers vote for this picture of incompetence , constitution breaking , wild spending , science corrupting, unproductive, law breaking , health destroying, tech failing leadership?

Honourable A. Brian Peckford P.C.

Last Living First Minister Who Helped Craft The Charter

Chairman of ‘Taking Back Our Freedoms ‘

