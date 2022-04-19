Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion may be causing more harm than good according to Dr. Phil Salzman – YouTube

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer and Frontier Senior Fellow Leighton Grey and Dr. Phillip Salzman, also a Frontier Senior Fellow, have a conversation about the destruction caused by leftist “woke” culture, how diversity, equity, and inclusion are misleading terms, and how the universities and educational institutions are creating division like never seen before. Dr. Phillip Salzman is a retired university professor and anthropologist who has dedicated his life to studying social change, and “the ways in which particular groups have transformed over time.” In a 2020 commentary he makes the point that “The Woke Revolution is really about a power grab, through destroying liberal American institutions and culture and replacing them with a Marxist-inspired identity class struggle, socialism, and a totalitarian culture that cancels any opposition. Salzman and Grey take a closer look at the state of education and how affirmative action has actually created more problems than it has solved, why it’s important to distinguish between equality of opportunity and equality of outcome, and how we can shift our efforts to create meaningful impact in our education systems.

Like this: Like Loading...