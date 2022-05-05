Grey Matter Podcast – How The Justice Centre For Constitutional Freedoms is working to inspire change – with John Carpay

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer and Frontier Senior Fellow Leighton Grey has a conversation with John Carpay, the founder of The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, about government accountability, and the need for change in our political process. has devoted his legal career to defending constitutional freedoms through litigation and education. He considers it a privilege to advocate for courageous and principled clients who take great risks – and make tremendous personal sacrifices – by resisting the unjust demands of intolerant government authorities. Carpay & Grey explore the current state of the Canadian Government, meander into the history that lead John to take on a role in politics, and how he is working to create and inspire positive change in Canada. (1 hour 32 minutes)

