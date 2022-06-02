Grey Matter Podcast – Dennis Modry on Covid Overreach & the Alberta Prosperity Project

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer and Frontier Senior Fellow Leighton Grey and Dr. Dennis Modry have a conversation about his history in thoracic surgery, his transition into politics, and his actions against unnecessary mandates imposed by the Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. Dr. Modry performed the first transplant of both heart and lungs in August 1986, and followed with the first single lung transplant and then double lung transplants in Western Canada. In mid-December 2021, the province put several new public health measures in place, including a ban on indoor and outdoor social gatherings and mandating mask-wearing indoors & Dr. Modry shared his concern only to be met with an enormous amount of backlash. Leighton’s podcast wraps up with a discussion about Alberta’s ultimate answer to constant federal government overreach – independence via the Alberta Prosperity Project which Dr.Modry leads – see www.AlbertaProsperityProject.com (1hour 53 minutes).

