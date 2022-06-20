Ken Drysdale shares a damning report questioning mandates using data straight from Statistics Canada – The Grey Matter Podcast

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer and Frontier Senior Fellow Leighton Grey and Kenneth Drysdale have a conversation about his experience as an engineer and inventor in the arctic, how curiosity drove him to compile a damming report on the government’s actions related to the COVID pandemic, and what the public can do to better understand the situation we’re now facing post pandemic.

Ken R. Drysdale is an executive engineer with over 40 years of experience as a Professional Engineer, which includes 29 years experience in the development and management of national and regional engineering businesses. After having established Accutech as a leader in the development of Arctic projects, in 2015 he successfully negotiated the sale of Accutech Engineering Inc., to a group of investors. Accutech remains the most recognized name in Arctic development in Canada, and annually

completes the design for some $50 M dollars of construction in Canada’s Arctic.

In this episode Ken & Leighton take a deep dive into the misrepresentation of the early data released by Statistics Canada, how he came to find himself deep in the thick of the cancel culture phenomenon form simply sharing the damning report, and how he hopes the general public will use the report to hold the government accountable in the coming years. (1 hour 27 minutes)

