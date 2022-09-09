Witness Testimony – Dr. Steven Pelech, Professor, Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia – On Natural Immunity

The Citizens’ Hearing took place from June 22nd to 24th, 2022 in Toronto, Canada, and marked the launch of an historic documentation of Canadians negatively impacted by government responses to COVID-19. Frontier is featuring extracts weekly.

Dr. Steven Pelech

Dr. Steven Pelech: “I am a professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of British Columbia, and I have been undertaking COVID-19 related research in my lab for the last two and a half years. My company Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation have been conducting an ongoing clinical study in which we have developed a highly sensitive test to monitor antibodies present in the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients that recognize 41 parts in 10 of the proteins that are found in the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which includes the spike protein that is targeted by COVID-19 vaccines. After testing over 3600 people from B.C. and other provinces in Canada, we have found that over 90% of the participants in our study have natural immunity with antibodies that bind to multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins. The patterns of these immunoreactivities with antibodies are very different from person to person, but they are very stable for each individual, and detectable more than two years after initial infection with the virus. By contrast, we have found that the spike antibody signals in blood from COVID-19 vaccinated individuals are usually weaker and less broad against the different parts of the spike protein. These vaccinated individuals almost always have also had antibodies against other SARS-CoV-2 proteins too, so they were also infected with this virus either before or after they were inoculated.”

Transcription – EN

Transcription – FR

