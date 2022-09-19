Return to Reason Podcast – Sonya Anderson: Citizen’s Hearings on Covid Response

Sonya Anderson, one of the organizers of A Citizens’ Hearing (Frontier Centre is one), highlights some of the the stories gathered during the three day event. Leon Fontaine deepens the conversation by discussing individual freedom and censorship. The business, economic, educational, and societal impacts of lockdowns, constitutional law developments, medical and scientific findings, and the processes in place for politicians to navigate a crisis like Covid, are an important part of the national conversation. (27 minutes)

