Things are Fundamental: What Makes for High Performance Education?

Education has never been more important for Canadian students, parents and our nation and yet it has never been more looked at with more skepticism that it is not serving anyone well.

In a competitive world where critical thinking, skills and shared civic values are foundational for success, it is apparent that many Canadian educational systems are increasingly low performing. According to a variety of international surveys including the OECD, Canadian education systems are characterized by falling academic outcomes while being among the more expensive in the world. In addition, there are increasing concerns that many public schools are increasingly engaged in indoctrination not education. In this context, how can we create high-performing schools? Does subject matter? Is homework helpful and do students need and discipline? Are tests a form of racism? Why is that so many parents feel disempowered when it comes to their children’s education? And should parents rightly be concerned about the presence of curriculum based on ideology including critical race theory (CRT) and what can they do about it?

This fascinating and timely discussion (from October 20, 2022) with educator, author, speaker and Frontier Senior Fellow Michael Zwaagstra on cutting through the confusing world of “edu-babble”. Don’t miss this important discussion as we seek clarity, common sense and solutions to a policy area that is essential for our future and increasingly being undermined by both ideologues and bureaucrats. (1 hour 10 minutes)

Our guest – Michael Zwaagstra is a public high school teacher and senior fellow of the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He received his Bachelor of Education and Master of Education from the University of Manitoba and Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Liberty University in Virginia. He is the author of A Sage on the Stage: Common Sense Reflections on Teaching and Learning, and co-author of What’s Wrong with Our Schools and How We Can Fix Them. He is a frequent author of education policy research and newspaper columns across Canada. His research mainly focuses on curricula, teaching instruction and public education. Michael’s research and commentary have been featured in radio, television and newspapers across the country. Michael lives with his wife and children in Steinbach, Manitoba, where he has also served as an elected city councillor since 2006.

