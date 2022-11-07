Grey Matter Podcast: The World Economic Forum is Planning the Theft of Canada?

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer Leighton Grey and Robert McCarter have a conversation about how he came to learn about an alarming agenda set forth by Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum at a dinner party, the research he’s done in lieu of learning this information from a senior member of the Canadian Military, and some speculation as to what and why Canadians may be in trouble. Robert wrote in a recent article on the FCPP blog “What we now know as “The Great Reset” has been in the works for a while, I first learned of the Great Reset for Canada back in August 2019 when I had a chance dinner conversation with a senior officer in the Canadian military.” Robert McCarter is a retired science teacher living on Vancouver Island. He has a BSc (honours) in Zoology from the U. of Western Ontario and a M.Sc. from the U. of Guelph in Environmental Physiology. (1 hour 4 minutes)

