Grey Matter: Why is everyone talking about climate change now? – with Patrick Moore

In this episode Constitutional Lawyer Leighton Grey and Dr. Patrick Moore have a conversation about the evolutionary timeline of the earth, the role that the human species has played in those cycles, and some of the biggest climate change myths. Dr. Patrick Moore has been a leader in the international environmental field for over 30 years. He is a founding member of Greenpeace and served for nine years as President of Greenpeace Canada and seven years as a Director of Greenpeace International. Beginning his career as an activist/leader in the Greenpeace movement Patrick now concentrates on collaborative efforts aimed at finding environmental solutions. He speaks and lectures frequently at universities, community meetings and conferences. As the leader of many campaigns Dr. Moore was a driving force shaping policy and direction while Greenpeace became the world’s largest environmental activist organization. In recent years, Dr. Moore has been focused on the promotion of sustainability and consensus building among competing concerns. In 2005, Moore criticized what he said were scare tactics and disinformation employed by some within the environmental movement, saying that the environmental movement “abandoned science and logic in favor of emotion and sensationalism”. Moore contends that “most of the really serious environmental problems have been dealt with”, and that the environmental movement seeks to “invent doom and gloom scenarios”.

Since leaving Greenpeace, Moore has frequently taken sharp public stances against a number of major environmental groups, including Greenpeace itself, on many issues including forestry, nuclear energy, genetically modified organisms, and pesticide use. Dr. Moore is an accomplished author and photographer and recently published “Green Spirit – Trees are the Answer”, a book on forestry and the environment. He believes strongly in the multi-stakeholder, consensus-based approach to resolving conflicts involving environmental, social, and economic issues. Moore and Grey take a deep dive into some of the climate change myths that have become politicized in recent months and why it’s so important to continue to question the narrative, how the media has sensationalized these myths to further political agendas, and what we should be doing to create a healthy and promising future for the human species.

