Canadian psychologist, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson who is also an author, online educator, and Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto spoke out today about the Canadian response to COVID-19. Dr. Peterson’s prerecorded testimony was directed to the five Commissioners at the National Citizens Inquiry in Truro, Nova Scotia. (7 minutes)

For more information visit https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/

