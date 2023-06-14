Subscribe
John Carpay’s Testimony on Legal Representation Against COVID Mandates

National Citizens Inquiry, Red Deer, Day 3
June 14, 2023
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video

Expert witness John Carpay, president of Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, provides testimony on how the JCCF has been representing many individuals in the legal system regarding COVID mandates and their recommendations for changes to legislation. He offers valuable insights into this ongoing legal battle. (1 hour)

