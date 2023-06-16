Subscribe
Donate
Donate

Encouraging LGBTQ Entrepreneurship

The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada’s […]
June 16, 2023
By Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada’s LGBTQ community, and will include three main components: A business scale-up program, an Ecosystem Fund and a Knowledge Hub. Darrell Schuurman, co-founder and CEO of the CGLCC, says “entrepreneurs who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ play a crucial role in contributing to the Canadian economy” but continue to face barriers when starting and expanding their businesses.

He says the program will provide entrepreneurs with resources and support to tackle these obstacles and be successful.

Is this a good idea?
Vote

Background information –

Ottawa commits $25M to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship programThe Canadian Press, June 16, 2023

 

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:
Another Attack on Free-Speech?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

Transformers: More than Meets the Eye

Apr 15, 2023 | , , ,

The path to net zero, based on the much disputed belief that carbon dioxide is a pollution, is more steep and impractical than most people realize. Replacing fossil fuels with clean electricity will require much more power generation and a greatly upgraded grid to...

MORE NEWS

Another Attack on Free-Speech?

Another Attack on Free-Speech?

Jun 9, 2023

A Winnipeg school trustee was suspended without pay for 3 months for making social media posts on her Facebook page (see above) that drew complaints from the trans community. Do you agree with the Board’s decision to suspend this trustee?

Why No Formal Forensic Investigation?

Why No Formal Forensic Investigation?

May 26, 2023

Two years ago the Kamloops Mass Graves Story shocked the country. A researcher suggested that 215 soil disturbances at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School might possibly be graves of missing children. Politicians rushed to recognize the worst...