Encouraging LGBTQ Entrepreneurship

The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada’s LGBTQ community, and will include three main components: A business scale-up program, an Ecosystem Fund and a Knowledge Hub. Darrell Schuurman, co-founder and CEO of the CGLCC, says “entrepreneurs who identify as 2SLGBTQI+ play a crucial role in contributing to the Canadian economy” but continue to face barriers when starting and expanding their businesses.

He says the program will provide entrepreneurs with resources and support to tackle these obstacles and be successful.

Is this a good idea? Yes, another worthwhile initiative to create jobs while combating the problem of homophobia and transphobia in Canadian society.

No, this is more identity politics on steroids and an unnecessary job creation program for federal bureaucrats. Cut taxes and regulations and get governments out of the way to create more jobs for everyone.

Background information –

Ottawa commits $25M to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The Canadian Press, June 16, 2023

