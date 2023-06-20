Leaders On The Frontier – Canada’s Opioid Crisis And How We Got Here With Aaron Gunn

In his stunning new documentary, Aaron Gunn details the root cause of how Canada became home to tent cities, violent crime and third world like conditions for drug addicts that fall into a cycle of decriminalization of hard drugs, safe supply centres, and zero access to sustainable recovery. As David Leis learns, this investigative endeavour was not to pity addicts, but rather to confront the shocking realities of the public policies that created this mess, wherein real Canadians are dying every day. (1 hour 5 minutes).

You can watch Return to Reason episode on YouTube here and on Rumble here.