Subscribe
Donate
Donate

The Future of the Vaccinated: Expert Insights from Neuroscientist Dr. Chris Shaw

National Citizens Inquiry, Vancouver, Day 1
June 21, 2023
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Video

Dr. Chris Shaw, Expert Witness and Neuroscientist shares his insights on the impacts of the vaccine mandates on the medical profession and his thoughts on what the future holds for those who have been vaccinated. Despite being dismissed from his position with “unpaid leave,” Dr. Shaw provides a valuable perspective on the current situation. (1 hour)

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

Transformers: More than Meets the Eye

Apr 15, 2023 | , , ,

The path to net zero, based on the much disputed belief that carbon dioxide is a pollution, is more steep and impractical than most people realize. Replacing fossil fuels with clean electricity will require much more power generation and a greatly upgraded grid to...

MORE NEWS

Kristin Ditzel Struggles On After Apparent COVID-19 Vax Injury

Kristin Ditzel Struggles On After Apparent COVID-19 Vax Injury

Jun 21, 2023

  Kristin Ditzel’s story speaks volumes about how an adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine has changed some Canadians’ lives, and how little support they receive. On March 16, 2021, the practitioner of Chinese medicine took a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine so her...

Totalitarian Temptations Among Progressive Elites

Totalitarian Temptations Among Progressive Elites

Jun 15, 2023

During a mid-May CBS morning show, host Nate Burleson asked former U.S. President Barack Obama if there’s anything about the country that still keeps him up at night. Obama said: “The thing that I’m most worried about is the degree to which we now have a divided...