Too Many or Too Few Immigrants?

June 23, 2023
Opinion Polls

Canada is the second largest country in the world, but with only 40 million people. Under the Liberals, we have seen unprecedented growth in immigration, with a stated goal of bringing in 500,000 immigrants per year. Canada has a history of being perhaps the most accommodating country in the world for immigrants. Recent levels of immigration have strained housing, making it almost impossible for young Canadians to access affordable housing in major centres. In addition, there are strains on our schools, environment, and infrastructure. Large numbers of immigrants are, however, seen as vital to grow our economy and help offset the fertility deficit now facing all developed countries.

Given the benefits and challenges of absorbing large numbers of newcomers, is the proposed number of 500,000 new immigrants a year:
Background information – Canada passes 40 million population milestone amid ‘record-setting’ growth rateNational Post, June 16, 2023

 

Share | Email | Print

