Leaders on the Frontier – Censorship Crisis on Campus with Lindsay Shepherd

Big Topics & Big Ideas
June 27, 2023
David Leis | Lindsay Shepherd
Free Speech | Video | Universities | Leaders on Frontier

Lindsay Shepherd sits down with David Leis to outline her experiences regarding leftist-thinking and the censorship on campus… detailed in her debut book, Diversity and Exclusion. You’ll be stunned to learn just how little freedom of speech professors and teaching assistants actually have when you hear her secretly recorded phone call from an interaction in 2017. You can watch on YouTube here and Rumble here. (47 minutes)

