Leaders on the Frontier – Censorship Crisis on Campus with Lindsay Shepherd

Lindsay Shepherd sits down with David Leis to outline her experiences regarding leftist-thinking and the censorship on campus… detailed in her debut book, Diversity and Exclusion. You’ll be stunned to learn just how little freedom of speech professors and teaching assistants actually have when you hear her secretly recorded phone call from an interaction in 2017. You can watch on YouTube here and Rumble here. (47 minutes)
Alberta Politics and Empty Promises of Health-care Solutions
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...