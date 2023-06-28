Dr. Denis Rancourt Unveiling All-Cause Mortality: A Critical Analysis of the Pandemic Declaration and Vaccination Rollout

Dr. Denis Rancourt, an esteemed physicist and researcher, presents a stunning analysis of worldwide “all-cause mortality.” Delve into his thought-provoking examination of the pandemic declaration and the subsequent initiation of the global vaccination campaign.

In this compelling conversation, Dr. Rancourt sheds light on the complex factors surrounding all-cause mortality, providing valuable insights into the larger context of the pandemic and vaccination efforts. Prepare to be challenged as he presents his meticulous research and findings.

Don’t miss this eye-opening discussion that explores the critical intersection of global health and vaccination strategies. Gain a deeper understanding of the factors influencing mortality rates and the implications for public health policies. (1 hour 37 minutes)