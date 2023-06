On July 1, Canadians celebrate Canada Day! As Canadians we are proud to live in such a beautiful, prosperous, tolerant nation. Canada welcomed newcomers from an around the world in search of a better future.

How will you be celebrating Canada Day? Renewing my understanding of Canadian history both ancient and recent

Participating in my local Canada Day parade and fireworks

Hosting a celebration BBQ with family, friends and neighbours a toast to Canada

Reading the Charter of rights and Freedoms and our Bill of Rights and committing myself to never forget them

Wearing a Canada 🇨🇦 shirt, hat or displaying a Canadian flag

All of the above or at least two Vote

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

Too Many or Too Few Immigrants?