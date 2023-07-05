Subscribe
Leaders on the Frontier – Can We Really Erase History? With Gerry Bowler

Where does this toxic ideology of wanting to re-write history to atone for the sins of the past come from? Does anything truly matter when the narrative is more important than truth? Gerry Bowler and host David Leis discuss the value of a collective history and the great dangers in ignoring, erasing and revising history the way revolutionary movements desire to do, noting the ways this is prevalent in Canada today.
Published on July 5, 2023
Leaders on the Frontier
