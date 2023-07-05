This Hour Has 22 Minutes Star Cathy Jones’ Comments on the Mandates

Cathy Jones, a talented actress and comedian, as she candidly shares her experiences in the work environment and her decision to retire early from CBC. Cathy also expresses her views on media censorship and the lack of investigative journalism over the past three years.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Cathy offers insights into the challenges faced by artists and the impact of media censorship on free expression. She reflects on the importance of activism in advocating for truth and change.

Don’t miss this captivating discussion that delves into the intersection of entertainment, media, and social activism. Gain a unique perspective on the current state of the industry and the role of individuals in shaping a more transparent and accountable society. (23 minutes)