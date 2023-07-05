Subscribe
This Hour Has 22 Minutes Star Cathy Jones’ Comments on the Mandates

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on July 5, 2023
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Free Speech | Video

Cathy Jones, a talented actress and comedian, as she candidly shares her experiences in the work environment and her decision to retire early from CBC. Cathy also expresses her views on media censorship and the lack of investigative journalism over the past three years.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Cathy offers insights into the challenges faced by artists and the impact of media censorship on free expression. She reflects on the importance of activism in advocating for truth and change.

Don’t miss this captivating discussion that delves into the intersection of entertainment, media, and social activism. Gain a unique perspective on the current state of the industry and the role of individuals in shaping a more transparent and accountable society. (23 minutes)

 

Leaders on the Frontier – Can We Really Erase History? With Gerry Bowler

Leaders on the Frontier – Can We Really Erase History? With Gerry Bowler

Jul 5, 2023

Where does this toxic ideology of wanting to re-write history to atone for the sins of the past come from? Does anything truly matter when the narrative is more important than truth? Gerry Bowler and host David Leis discuss the value of a collective history and the great dangers in ignoring, erasing and revising history the way revolutionary movements desire to do, noting the ways this is prevalent in Canada today.

The Greatest Victory of Liberty in Our Lifetime (USA)

The Greatest Victory of Liberty in Our Lifetime (USA)

Jul 5, 2023

Here we are on the Fourth of July 2023 wondering what has become of American liberty. On this very day, a federal judge in Louisiana has shown us that the cause is not hopeless. In a tremendous victory for free speech, the Bill of Rights, and freedom generally, Judge...

Japanese Scientists Alarmed about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Side Effects

Japanese Scientists Alarmed about COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Side Effects

Jul 4, 2023

In recent months, Japanese researchers have called out adverse consequences from COVID-19 vaccinations, but their testimony has gained more traction online than in mainstream media. In one video report, Hiroshima University School of Medicine Prof. Masataka Nagao...