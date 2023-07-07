What is the biggest reason you are NOT considering purchasing an Electric Vehicle as your next vehicle?

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:
The writ has been dropped and Albertans are off to the polls on May 29. That leaves just four weeks for political leaders and voters to sort out what is arguably the most divisive, yet significant, issue for this election - health care. On Day 2, NDP leader Rachel...
For the past 14 years, Vancouver surgeon Dr. Brian Day has led the charge for health-care reform, pushing for the right of patients to pay for private care if their health and well-being are threatened as a result of waiting in a stagnant and overburdened public...
On July 1, Canadians celebrate Canada Day! As Canadians we are proud to live in such a beautiful, prosperous, tolerant nation. Canada welcomed newcomers from an around the world in search of a better future. Click below to view last...
Canada is the second largest country in the world, but with only 40 million people. Under the Liberals, we have seen unprecedented growth in immigration, with a stated goal of bringing in 500,000 immigrants per year. Canada has a history of being perhaps the most...
The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada’s LGBTQ community, and will include three main components: A business scale-up...