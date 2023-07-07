Subscribe
Donate
Donate

What is the biggest reason you are NOT considering purchasing an Electric Vehicle as your next vehicle?

    Click below to view last week’s poll question results: How will you be celebrating Canada Day?
Published on July 7, 2023
Frontier Centre
Opinion Polls

What is the biggest reason you are NOT considering purchasing an Electric Vehicle as your next vehicle?
Vote

 

 

Click below to view last week’s poll question results:

How will you be celebrating Canada Day?

Share | Email | Print

Featured News

MORE NEWS

How will you be celebrating Canada Day?

How will you be celebrating Canada Day?

Jun 30, 2023

On July 1, Canadians celebrate Canada Day!  As Canadians we are proud to live in such a beautiful, prosperous, tolerant nation. Canada welcomed newcomers from an around the world in search of a better future.     Click below to view last...

Too Many or Too Few Immigrants?

Too Many or Too Few Immigrants?

Jun 23, 2023

Canada is the second largest country in the world, but with only 40 million people. Under the Liberals, we have seen unprecedented growth in immigration, with a stated goal of bringing in 500,000 immigrants per year. Canada has a history of being perhaps the most...

Encouraging LGBTQ Entrepreneurship

Encouraging LGBTQ Entrepreneurship

Jun 16, 2023

The federal government says it will invest $25 million to create Canada’s first-ever LGBTQ entrepreneurship program. The program will be run by the CGLCC, a chamber of commerce for Canada’s LGBTQ community, and will include three main components: A business scale-up...