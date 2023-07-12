Subscribe
Jean Philippe Chabot Navigating Vaccine Status Disclosure: Insights from Former CBC Employee

National Citizens Inquiry
Published on July 12, 2023
Frontier Centre
Civil Liberties | COVID-19 | Free Speech | Video

Former CBC employee Jean-Philippe Chabot shares his personal journey of losing his job due to his decision not to disclose his vaccine status. Working remotely, Jean-Philippe believed that his medical information was a private matter and within his rights to keep confidential.

In this testimony, Jean-Philippe opens up about the challenges he faced while seeking assistance from his union and his interactions with CBC. He sheds light on the complexities surrounding vaccine status disclosure in the workplace and the impact it had on his career.

Through his firsthand account, Jean-Philippe offers valuable insights into the importance of privacy rights and the ethical considerations involved in disclosing personal medical information. His story raises critical questions about individual autonomy and the balance between personal choice and employment obligations. (43 minutes)

