Leaders on the Frontier – Green Agenda Doesn’t Add Up – With Dan McTeague

David Leis welcomes former Liberal MP, Dan McTeague to provide context and substance to the often-confusing discussion around climate change policies and how they impact Canadian’s quality of life. In his current role leading Canadians for Affordable Energy, McTeague walks David through what has been proven true repeatedly and how the green agenda, left unchecked, will inevitably destroy Canada’s economy all the while making no impact on climate change around the world.(45 minutes)

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.