Leaders on the Frontier – Green Agenda Doesn’t Add Up – With Dan McTeague

Published on July 12, 2023
David Leis and Dan McTeague
ESG & DEI | Climate | Energy | Environment | Video | Leaders on Frontier

David Leis welcomes former Liberal MP, Dan McTeague to provide context and substance to the often-confusing discussion around climate change policies and how they impact Canadian’s quality of life. In his current role leading Canadians for Affordable Energy, McTeague walks David through what has been proven true repeatedly and how the green agenda, left unchecked, will inevitably destroy Canada’s economy all the while making no impact on climate change around the world.(45 minutes)

Watch on Youtube here and Rumble here.

Higgs Is Onside Good Policy By Reinforcing Parental Authority

Jul 11, 2023

New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs has done a sensible thing regarding parental involvement in schools’ He has, however, endured tremendous backlash for it. One can only hope that voices of support drown out his detractors. Until recently, provincial Policy 713...

Leaders on the Frontier – Can We Really Erase History? With Gerry Bowler

Jul 5, 2023

Where does this toxic ideology of wanting to re-write history to atone for the sins of the past come from? Does anything truly matter when the narrative is more important than truth? Gerry Bowler and host David Leis discuss the value of a collective history and the great dangers in ignoring, erasing and revising history the way revolutionary movements desire to do, noting the ways this is prevalent in Canada today.