The Virus, The Vaccine, The Victims: Beginning The Great Reckoning

Audience members and commissioners wept openly as a terminally ill woman spoke (go to 6:08:31 of video) of how Alberta’s highest court rejected placing her name back on the province’s organ transplant list. Sheila Lewis had been denied life-saving surgery solely because she was unvaccinated against Covid-19. Long-concerned about mRNA vaccine safety, she had earlier been told by a medical specialist that vaccination would likely interfere with the elevated antibodies and natural immunity she had built up due to a previous infection. Yet the healthcare system and the courts were unmoved. Lewis had to get vaccinated or she was off the list. “I can’t do anything anymore,” Lewis, who is now on oxygen, told the inquiry through her tears. “So help me God all I wanted was just a transplant.”

This wasn’t the first time the National Citizens Inquiry on Canada’s Response to the Pandemic (NCI) heard heart-wrenching stories of injustice suffered by the unvaccinated, or of injury and death by those who were. Now on the last leg of a tour that started in Truro, Nova Scotia on March 16, the NCI also heard testimony (9:40:00) from Shaun Mulldoon of Langley, B.C., who suffered horrific injuries after getting the vaccine – blood clots in several organs, requiring removal of most of his intestines. It heard of a post-vaccine case of anaphylaxis that needed an astounding 10 Epipen injections per day and a week in intensive care, and of Guillaime-Barré syndrome, fetal and infant injury or stillbirth, and cardiac arrest.

Even more worrying is a potentially disastrous national trend identified by another witness. University of Ottawa physicist Denis Rancourt told the NCI (40:25) that mortality from all causes is on the rise in Canada, one of the world’s more highly vaccinated countries – but not because of Covid-19. He brought along charts depicting the ominous upward spiral in “all-cause mortality” and made the case that not only had the vaccines clearly proven to be useless but they were responsible for a good many of those deaths.

The NCI, which has been organized, funded and led entirely without government involvement, heard a lot of disturbing testimony over its 24 days of hearings. Disturbing, but perhaps not surprising to those whose curiosity previously took them beyond the mainstream media/public health narrative. In Truro, Peter McCullough, a renowned American cardiologist based in Dallas, Texas, summarized the prodigious tendency of the mRNA vaccines – certified as “safe and effective” by their manufacturers, governments and medical science – to leave illness, injury and death in their wake. McCullough, with more than 1,000 publications and 660 citations in the National Library of Medicine, chaired numerous medical safety boards and for decades sailed decidedly in the medical mainstream. What he saw in the pandemic made him an early and vocal Covid-19 dissident.

In Truro, McCullough discussed a summary issued last June by the World Council for Health that drew upon 39 international databases (including the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as well as key European and UK databases) which record injuries, disabilities and deaths following vaccination when the caregiver believes the injection is responsible. Before Covid-19, McCullough noted, all vaccines combined in the U.S. generated “a total on average of 158 deaths per year in this entire data system.”

By contrast, the mRNA vaccines developed to combat Covid-19 were a game-changer – and not in a good way. As of March 3, 2023, McCullough said, VAERS had recorded 17,071 deaths in just the U.S. that occurred within a few days of taking the Covid-19 vaccines and 16,454 permanently disabled Americans. McCullough finds this utterly shocking: “It is my testimony that no more than 10, 15, no more than 50 deaths…would ever be tolerable, that programs would be shut down [followed by] a deep dive on safety to find out why people are dying.” Statistically, the VAERS data suggest mRNA vaccines are hundreds of times as dangerous as any conventional vaccine.

For over three years, people around the world – and in few places more so than in official Canada – prided themselves on enduring and, at last, overcoming the worst Covid-19 had to offer. While the World Health Organization (WHO) had as of May 10, 2023 recorded more that 765 million cases and over 6.9 million Covid-19 deaths worldwide, the overall trend is sharply down. After peaking at a weekly high of 102,745 in January 2021, global deaths dropped to 4,266 the week of May 8, 2023. Over the same pandemic period, the Government of Canada’s health-infobase recorded 4.6 million cases and over 52,200 deaths from Covid-19. Here, too, the trend has turned: Canadian Covid-19 weekly deaths peaked at 1,200 in April 2020 and dropped to fewer than 200 by last month.

Health-infobase also has a database for adverse vaccine-related events, and it is proving to be a much less optimistic place. As of March 17, 2023 (the database is only updated quarterly), it had recorded 54,569 Covid-19 vaccine adverse events, of which 10,685 were considered serious. The site also offers some analysis, although it is an arcane system that draws from provincial, territorial, pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals, some of whom have been accused of suppressing honest reporting of adverse events. Still, “adverse events of special interest (AESI),” safety signals and deaths (see Table 1 at the above-linked webpage) are now being reported.

As of March 2023, Canada’s official Covid-19 database showed 54,569 “adverse events” following vaccination, of which 10,685 were considered serious; the most common was inflammation of the heart, which can lead to arrhythmia and heart failure. (Source of graph and table: Government of Canada)

In Canada, the most commonly reported “special interest” events are myocarditis and pericarditis. These are inflammation of the heart muscle and lining around the heart that can be permanently damaging and cause racing heartbeats, arrhythmia and even heart failure; children and adolescents are especially vulnerable. Other relatively frequent adverse events have been thrombosis or thrombocytopenia syndrome (spontaneous bleeding due to deficiency of blood platelets). The more recent health-infobase update reported 427 deaths in Canada following vaccination, although, it claimed, “they are not necessarily related to the vaccine.”

Vaccine-related injury and death is at last taking its place in the narrative of the pandemic, thanks to those with the courage to speak out and the determination not to quit. As Covid-19 itself recedes, those who questioned public health measures, objected to the rushed and careless vaccine rollout and fought back against governments’ most draconian measures are finding their positions increasingly vindicated. The truth about what really happened is becoming clearer.

The Great (Though Mostly Unofficial) Global Rethink

This is why, through the efforts of dozens of volunteers and small organizations, the NCI was conceived and launched: to identify the problems, unearth the data, find answers and make recommendations. And perhaps, most of all, to give voice to the voiceless. Its four volunteer commissioners – virologist Bernard Massie, engineer Ken Drysdale, public policy analyst Janice Kaikkonen, and legal tax specialist Heather DiGregorio – worked hard to get the facts. Canadian and international experts provided hard data while ordinary Canadians, facing social or economic reprisal and accusations of promoting “disinformation,” revealed harrowing experiences with the vaccines, the lockdowns and mandates, the healthcare system and the legal system.

A survey the NCI conducted last October concluded that three out of every four Canadians experienced harms from Covid-19 policies. The sweeping list of effects included isolation, learning impacts on children and students, increased tension in the home, economic difficulty, health consequences, and infringements on rights and freedoms. Given such wreckage, some might consider it a travesty that Canada’s public health establishment and every government except Alberta’s have refused to examine their own conduct via formal public inquiry or Royal Commission. On the other hand, leaving such a vacuum to be filled by the NCI at least kept the process free of political manipulation.

The NCI is one element of what might be described as a global re-think of nearly everything to do with Covid-19. Although largely unofficial, often fractured and uneven, and at times either ignored or derided by the mainstream media and much of elite opinion, the process has advanced further in many countries than it has in Canada. In the U.S., for instance, the theory that Covid-19 originated in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, once dismissed as far-right conspiracy-mongering, has been endorsed by official agencies and widely accepted among the general public. (On the other hand, the U.S. government was possibly the world’s last to officially lift the vaccine requirement for incoming air travellers.)

The overall progress is impressive. It is now so widely held that school closures were damaging if not ruinous that this measure’s most ardent proponents – former “Covid Czar” Anthony Fauci and long-time President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten – now brazenly deny they were ever in favour. Meanwhile, a prominent opponent of lockdowns, closures and vaccination, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is mounting a credible campaign for the 2024 Democratic Presidential Nomination.

Some of the more strident voices are falling by the wayside. In December, Fauci at last resigned from his post as director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the President, after 54 years as a federal health bureaucrat. So did Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the U.S. Centres for Disease Control (CDC), who in March 2021 famously declared that the vaccinated “don’t carry the virus and don’t get sick,” only to have to reverse her position just weeks later. She still relentlessly pushed (and took) mRNA boosters – only to herself get Covid-19 just weeks after being boosted.

Other countries have taken substantive steps to dump or distance themselves from some of the once-sacrosanct Covid-19 dogmas. Already in September 2022 Denmark ceased offering the vaccine to those under age 50. The following month Florida recommended against mRNA vaccines for healthy babies, children and adolescents (and later all males under 39). And even as Canada keeps recommending boosters, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health last month ceased public funding of mRNA vaccinations for anyone – even those at high risk.

The WHO in late March changed its recommendations to suggest that healthy teenagers and children shouldn’t need the vaccine, and then in May declared the global health emergency over. In a widely ignored media release, the CDC announced it was no longer recommending the monovalent (standard) mRNA vaccines at all, though bi-valent shots (those claimed to target two variants at once) and non-mRNA vaccines such as Novavax and Janssen would remain available.

Taking matters a step further, media in Germany are widely covering vaccine injuries. Substacker eugyppius: a plague chronicle described how the German health minister had “denounced ‘exorbitant’ pharmaceutical profits, deplored ‘dismaying’ vaccine injuries, and called for manufacturers to set aside funds for those who have been harmed.” Reporting on vaccine injuries was turning into a “tsunami,” Eugyppius said.

These and other welcome steps around the world have coincided with a torrent of new writing and research attesting to the mistakes made and damage done by the official pandemic management approach. Toronto health journalist Gabrielle Bauer’s recent book Blindsight is 2020 includes commentary from a variety of dissident scientists, artists and philosophers questioning the ethics of lockdowns and mandates, what they meant for civil liberties, the dangers of government overreach and their human toll. Kennedy’s book, The Real Anthony Fauci, has sold over 1 million copies, the indefatigable Covid dissident Robert W. Malone has added Lies My Government Told Me to the shelf, and noted Belgian vaccinologist Geert Vanden Bossche has weighed in with The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic.

Even the contention that a simple mask must surely do some good has taken a beating. A meta analysis of Covid-19 physical interventions “to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses” published by the prestigious Cochrane Library concluded, “Wearing masks…probably makes little or no difference.” (This C2C Journal research analysis concluded the same thing nearly two years ago.)

The “Global” Exception

But are Canada’s public health leaders, let alone our political establishment, getting the message? So far, only Quebec has modified its vaccination policy to focus on vulnerable populations and issued a myocarditis warning concerning Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine. And only Alberta has launched an official process of inquiry, the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel, chaired by Preston Manning. Rather than seriously amending their policies in response to the flood of new information, provincial websites with only minor variations still suggest a horse race to deliver the most vaccinations the most quickly, even to young children.

If Canada’s provinces have been sluggish, its national leadership is downright shameless in sidestepping the new realities. Few governments pushed vaccination more relentlessly or marginalized dissent harder than Canada’s. Yet after not only suspending tens of thousands of federal workers who declined to be vaccinated but also imposing the draconian Emergencies Act to crush protests against his pointless demand that Canada’s long-distance truckers all be vaccinated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently claimed never to have forced anyone to be vaccinated. (At the same time, his government signed a deal with Moderna for a Montreal-based vaccine-production facility that “would make Canada an ‘mRNA leader.’”)

Certainly, the public conversation has not opened up in Canada as it has in the U.S. Many witnesses told the NCI they still feared for their jobs if they spoke out; many worried for their health and the health of their loved ones if they didn’t. To be sure, uptake of the vaccines has declined. From a weekly high of some 13 million mostly first and second doses in July 2021, weekly shots of mostly 5th doses declined to about 355,000 late last month.

The Cleveland Clinic’s finding that the boosters ‘afforded modest protection’ among its 51,000 employees was essentially negated by its conclusion that the greater the number of vaccine doses, the greater the risk of contracting Covid-19. Least at risk were those with zero doses. In other words, the mRNA jabs had less-than-zero efficacy – they were worse than useless. – Twitter