How’s Your Experience Dealing with Federal Government Departments?

Since the change of federal government in 2015, the size of the Federal Civil Service has increased by 40%. This has occurred at the same time that massive investments have […]
Published on July 14, 2023
Since the change of federal government in 2015, the size of the Federal Civil Service has increased by 40%. This has occurred at the same time that massive investments have been made on IT projects, with the intent of making the civil service more efficient and improving service standards.

Since the present government came to power, what has been your experience in dealing with Federal Government Departments:
Background – John Ivison: The limousine and luxury-suite lifestyle, National Post, July 14, 2023

 

