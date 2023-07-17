Frontier Centre for Public Policy Releases Canadian Property Rights Index, Marking Tenth Anniversary

Winnipeg, (July 17, 2023) – The Frontier Centre for Public Policy, a non-partisan think tank, is proud to announce the release of the highly anticipated Canadian Property Rights Index (CPRI) on its tenth anniversary. This landmark index provides a comprehensive measurement of property rights protections across Canada at the provincial and territorial level. By assessing the state of property rights, the CPRI aims to shed light on their significance for individuals and the country’s overall economic well-being.

The updated CPRI incorporates seven essential indicators: Land Title System, Expropriation, Regulatory Takings (commonly known as ‘downzoning’), Municipal Power of Entry, Civil Forfeiture, Endangered Species, and Heritage Property. The index meticulously evaluates the land title systems of provinces and territories, recognizing the superiority of Torrens systems over deeds systems. It examines the procedural safeguards in place to protect individuals’ land titles. Additionally, the CPRI assesses the level of protections available during formal expropriation processes and evaluates regulatory takings that limit landowners’ ability to use their properties and diminish their land values.

Procedural safeguards concerning municipal power of entry, civil forfeiture, endangered species, and heritage property are also analyzed within the index. By measuring these seven essentialn criteria, the CPRI allows for straightforward comparisons between jurisdictions, providing a comprehensive overview of the current level of property rights protection.

Regrettably, the index reveals that certain provinces and territories in Canada lack the necessary safeguards for property rights, which ultimately hampers economic freedom. Notably, the revised CPRI highlights an east-west divide, with western provinces leading the rankings. While Nova Scotia secures the second position, the Atlantic provinces are found to lag behind. Addressing this issue necessitates a steadfast commitment to limited government and an informed, vigilant public demanding stronger property rights protections.

As part of the CPRI, a series of policy recommendations has been proposed, including the enshrinement of property rights in the Canadian constitution, the implementation of measures to control regulatory takings, and the establishment of an organization dedicated to monitoring, educating, and safeguarding property rights. Adopting these recommendations would undeniably foster enhanced economic freedom and prosperity for all Canadians.

The release of the Canadian Property Rights Index on its tenth anniversary represents a significant milestone for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy and reinforces its commitment to promoting a comprehensive understanding of property rights protections in Canada. The index is an invaluable resource for governments, individuals, and organizations to ensure that every jurisdiction provides adequate protections for its citizens.

Click here to download the Index.

Click here to read the backgrounder.

For more information:

Author

Joseph Quesnel,Research associate

joseph.quesnel@fcpp.org

David Leis

VP Development and Engagement

david.leis@fcpp.org

604-864-1275

About the Frontier Centre for Public Policy

The Frontier Centre for Public Policy is an independent, non-partisan think tank that conducts research and analysis on a wide range of public policy issues. Committed to promoting economic freedom, individual liberty, and responsible governance, the Centre aims to contribute to informed public debates and shape effective policies that benefit Canadians.